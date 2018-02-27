In its 25th year, Danceworks Performance Company brings founding artistic director Sarah Wilbur back to Milwaukee to remount her Disclosure Tactics. Premiered in Los Angeles in 2012, this highly autobiographical 45-minute work examines the impact of aging on women who dance. Wilbur will perform it with 19 Milwaukee women dancers of all ages. Dani Kuepper, current artistic director, says the piece makes her wonder, “why it’s appropriate for girls 4 to 16 to dance and then it’s not? And why is it hard for men and boys to dance? To me, it’s a really important question: Who gets to dance and why?”

Women Who Dance will also premiere a work by Kuepper and the all-women company, named 2017’s Best Dance Company by Shepherd Express readers. It will show how these grown-up dancers communicate and create collaboratively. “I don’t have to have all the answers because I know I can rely on the women around me,” Kuepper says. The all-women Panadanza Dance Company will also perform. Their Respira y Baila employs a variety of Caribbean, Central and South American dance styles to tell women’s stories. And there will be guest performances by Cadance Collective on Friday and Earthstrong Women’s Collective on Saturday.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. March 2-3 and 2:30 p.m. March 4 at Next Act Theatre, 255 S. Water St. In the lobby on Saturday, a Maker Fair of women-owned businesses begins at 6:30 p.m. Panadanza offers a samba lesson at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday. Call 414-277-8480 ext. 6025 or visit danceworksmke.org.