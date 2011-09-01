Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra: Beethoven's Fifth

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Sept. 23-25
Beethoven's Fifth
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, Uihlein Hall
Maestro Edo de Waart kicks off the orchestra's season with an all-Beethoven concert—
indeed, three of Beethoven's benchmark pieces. Symphony No. 1 in C Major, Op. 21
is a kind of skit on Classical conventions with distinct tweaks. There follows the epic
grandeur and irresistible drive of Symphony No. 5 in C Minor, Op. 67. Toward the very
end of Beethoven's life is the Grosse Fuge, Op. 133 (in a string orchestra arrangement),
initially the finale to a string quartet but far too grand for so minor a role.