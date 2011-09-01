Wild Space Dance Company: In the Space Between

Wild Space Dance Company
Sept. 15-17
In the Space Between
Pritzlaff Building
325 N. Plankinton Ave.
Choreographer Debra Loewen has a genius for designing site-interactive performances
that let us see our city in surprising ways. Master photographer Tom Bamberger's
hallucinatory video installations examine the idea of seeing itself. Audience members
are free to choose their own route and pace through the depths and byways of the
architecturally amazing Pritzlaff complex (dating from 1875), where they'll find focused
dancers and panoramas of projected images in unplanned combinations in a piece about
time, memory and letting go.