Wild Space Dance Company: In the Space Between

Wild Space Dance Company

Sept. 15-17

In the Space Between

Pritzlaff Building

325 N. Plankinton Ave.

Choreographer Debra Loewen has a genius for designing site-interactive performances

that let us see our city in surprising ways. Master photographer Tom Bamberger's

hallucinatory video installations examine the idea of seeing itself. Audience members

are free to choose their own route and pace through the depths and byways of the

architecturally amazing Pritzlaff complex (dating from 1875), where they'll find focused

dancers and panoramas of projected images in unplanned combinations in a piece about

time, memory and letting go.