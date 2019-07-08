Festa Italiana Celebrates Family, Fun and Tradizione on Milwaukee's Lakefront

× Expand Direct from Italy, “Sbandieratori Ducato Caetani” from Sermoneta will return to perform at Festa 2019 with a colorful show that brings history to life! Performances Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Headlining this year’s entertainment lineup is the legendary KC and the Sunshine Band and country superstar Phil Vassar—who are sure to put on unforgettable performances! New this year is an entire lineup of regional entertainers from Illinois and Wisconsin, as well as many Italian favorites returning including Tony Spavone, Joe Scalissi, Jenna Esposito, The Sicilian Tenors, Frankie Moreno, Russo Brothers, The Four C Notes, Cory Pesaturo, Ray Massa’s Eurorhythms and more!

Festa is also welcoming a variety of new acts this year including Femmes of Rock, Breezy Rodio, Buffalo Gospel, FBI & The Untouchable Horns, Fort Frances, Hotel California, Keith Pulvermacher, Liam Ford Band, Strange Magic and Wheelhouse. Plus, Festa’s beloved flag throwers from Italy will also return, demonstrating this beautiful ancient tradition.

Visit the Cucina Showcase for chef demonstrations, and partake in the annual cannoli contest and kid’s pizza making contest! Explore Festa from the waters view on a romantic gondola ride and enjoy carnival rides for the whole famiglia!

Rev your engine for a brand-new attraction this year—Festa Italiana presents its first-ever model car show on Saturday, July 20 showing off over 50 Italian automobiles and motorcycles. Free of charge!

Festa-goers can also enjoy new and exciting beverage options this year, including the Aperol Spritz—the official beverage of Festa Italiana 2019! Festa will also offer over 25 varieties of Italian wines, Peroni on tap and cigars complete with whiskey and bourbon pairings! And don’t forget the food! Festa-goers can eat their way through Italy with pasta, rice balls, Italian sausage, calamari, cannoli and more!

Festa’s traditional mass will take place Sunday, July 21 at 11 a.m. in the BMO Harris Pavilion. And don’t miss the loudest Italian-style fireworks on Saturday and Sunday nights!

Purchase your advance ticket for $10 now through July 18 at www.festaitaliana.com ($13 at the gate).