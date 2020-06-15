Advocating for Business, Fairness and Equality

Photo courtesy of Jason Rae

Founded in September, 2012, the Wisconsin Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) Chamber of Commerce promotes economic growth and opportunities among Wisconsin’s LGBT owned and allied businesses, corporations and professionals. As a business advocate, it also provides a link between business and government to promote fairness and equality for all. It currently has 688 members ranging from major corporations to professional sports franchises and from arts groups to small businesses. Off the Cuff recently spoke with LGBT Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jason Rae about the organization’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on Chamber members.

How has the Chamber and its members been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic? And, how have they responded?

The Chamber has been affected in a number of ways. First, it had to adjust how we serve our members. We were event heavy and have had to transition to virtual methods. For example, we’re about to launch a Virtual Job Fair, scheduled June 30 to end Pride Month. Financially, we’ve extended payment plans for membership to for those strapped financially but want to remain committed to the organization. Still, during the crisis we’ve continued to add new members.

At the start of the crisis we did a survey to see how members were responding to and being affected by the crisis. Overall, they remained positive but also noted changes in their methods of running their businesses. Eighty-four percent of members have been negatively impacted financially. Many small businesses, especially rural ones, lack the finances to weather the pandemic and need support. Still, they want to remain relevant and in front of the LGBTQ community.

Regarding health safeguards and business needs, how has the Chamber negotiated the conflicting government messages regarding official policies and, for example, the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s striking down of the State’s “Safer at Home” order? Was there a Chamber policy response or guidance for its members?

We signed on to a letter in support of Gov. Evers and advocated for working within the social distancing and other parameters he set. Our members overwhelming supported the governor’s policy and are thoughtful about the safety of opening business for their customers and employers.

As you mentioned, especially small businesses have felt the impact of COVID-19. Government support programs have been problematic—funds quickly depleted and the paperwork overwhelming. How has the Chamber helped its members cope?

We designated one of our program managers, Kat Klawes, to walk them through the programs. She advises them what relief they are eligible for in order to stay viable and helps them through the application process. She has been holding one on one sessions offering technical assistance. We also held a webinar for our members to address the challenges as well to help them to pivot their business to current needs.

Has there been any positive impact of COVID-19 on the Chamber’s strategies?

I think the first thing we found positive is that our members throughout the state are now able to connect virtually. Before, distance or logistics were a problem for people to attend events. But now the pandemic response actually has provided a new means to meet and network. We’re anxious to get back to in-person meetings, but virtual events will now remain an option even after things normalize. The Chamber is monitoring the situation on a daily basis but in- person events are canceled through July.

There may be hiccups but we appreciate the flexibility and grace of those around us to adjust to the changing times.