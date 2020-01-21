Exploring the Connections with Rural Urban Flow's Adam Carr

× Expand Photo courtesy of Adam Carr Rural Urban Flow group

Rural Urban Flow is a network of artists, farmers and community leaders from Milwaukee and Sauk County working with partner networks across the country to create a future where “we own what we make and discover interdependence, interconnectedness and shared humanity.”

Spokesperson Adam Carr describes the organization’s mission as “finding and creating reciprocity between an urban community and a rural community, specifically focusing on agriculture and culture to create a connection that has been severed, but we know we drastically need.” Off the Cuff asked him questions about Rural Urban Flow.

What is the history of Rural Urban Flow?

The impetus was the work that the Wormfarm Institute does in Reedsburg, Wis., with an event called Fermentation Fest. It is a celebration of culture, agriculture and art where the wealth of their region is on display. A group of Milwaukeeans went out to their Farm/Art DTour (a 50-mile, self-guided drive through scenic working lands punctuated by temporary art installations and pasture performances). We took a busload of people to experience it—artists, musicians and food producers. In 2017, we had a group of Sauk County folks come to Milwaukee for a route that we designed to see the home turf of people who had come out to see them.

How do you get the word out?

Farm Aid is a good example. Before they announced they were coming to Alpine Valley, they got in touch and we had a couple meetings where we were able to align some Milwaukee and Sauk County folks to participate throughout Farm Aid, including the tours and conference beforehand.

What about the art aspect of Rural Urban Flow?

We’ve had artists from Milwaukee go out and do a workshop with Little Eagle Arts Foundation [in Wisconsin Dells], which works with predominantly indigenous artists. That is an example of how the wealth of both organizations is just beyond the awareness of the other. Rural Urban Flow is a vehicle for us to share—when in the current moment, it feels like we are so drastically disconnected from each other. Also, building an awareness for the importance of agricultural production and other kinds of ecological and environmental concerns across our region feels like we are part of an existential conversation.

How does life beyond interstate highways affect us?

Like some people who grew up around Milwaukee, I thought you had to go to Montana or Wyoming to see beautiful, world-class landscapes. Little did I know it was in my own backyard. I had driven by one of the best landscapes I know now without thinking it was there—the Driftless area in Sauk County. What I love about the Farm/Art DTour is that it really sticks to the country roads you don’t go to unless you have a reason.

There is a strong parallel with the folks who come to Milwaukee from Sauk County. They may have a perspective that, at best, they have been to a Brewers game. How they digest Milwaukee is what’s going on in the news, which is far from the vast majority of what is happening. So, there has been that unfolding on both sides.