Lion’s Tooth Bookshop Opens in Bay View

Bay View’s Kinnickinnic Avenue is one of Milwaukee’s great tributaries. The thoroughfare reflects the area’s continued revitalization yet touches of the past are always nearby. A bowling alley, condos, a Mexican restaurant and a hair salon are neighbors to a recent addition. Lion’s Tooth bookshop occupies the space which up until recently was the home of Horseshoe Tattoo at 2421 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Owners Cris Siqueira and Shelly McClone-Carriere decided a bookshop specializing in small press and graphic novels was just the hub the neighborhood needed. A small café/bar will be part of the space when it is safe.

What is the history of Lion’s Tooth?

Cris Siqueira: Shelly and I started planning Lion's Tooth in January 2019 and opened the company in July of that year. In Fall of 2019 we started making appearances around town in fairs and festivals and promoting our own pop-up events. In January 2020 we launched a book and graphic novel subscription, which also supports and promotes indie artists, most of them local. We feature a different artist every month. In July, for example, subscribers got a coloring ‘zine and enamel pin by Dwellephant.

Other Milwaukee artists we've worked with include Luke Chapelle, Celeste Contreras and Sarah Gail Luther. This experience has been extremely rewarding for us, and we feel connected and welcomed by Milwaukee's art community.

In November 2020 we closed on our building and started working towards opening the store. Right now, we are open for pick up only. We are waiting on fixtures and equipment to obtain our occupancy permit and food, beer and wine licenses. We would like to be open for limited browsing in a couple of months, but we won't be completely functional, including the café, until it is safe COVID-wise.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Shelly McClone-Carriere: We are specializing in graphic novels but will also have a selection of books for kids, chapter books for teens, and fiction/non-fiction for adults. We would like to carry independent and academic presses. We will also have a creatively curated selection of books on alternative music. Growing up I was influenced by the Do-It-Yourself (DIY) scene; the bookstore we want to create taps into this vibrant cultural history.

What is the mission statement for Lion’s Tooth?

CS: We don't have a formal mission statement. I particularly want to offer Milwaukee a curated selection of the world's best graphic novels and art comics. We also would like Lion's Tooth to become a cultural hub for kids and adults; a place where families can have fun and enjoy good art together. Supporting local artists with a diverse and inclusive approach is also definitely part of our mission.

SM-C: We have a strong commitment to sourcing as much as we can from local businesses. Our cafe will have locally sourced snack plates; bakery, including vegan options; coffee; tea; hot chocolate; beer and wine. We will also have a section of our store dedicated to local authors, ‘zinesters, and artists.

What challenges have you had to deal with during the pandemic?

CS: COVID-19 definitely interrupted and delayed our plans, but we have been fortunate to be able to move on in spite of it. Before we bought our building, we concentrated on our online presence and store, which has enabled us to be in business right now even though we are working with pick up and mail orders only. People can order books online and pick them up here or get them at home. We will continue to adapt to the circumstances until this crisis ends.

SM-C: Building a diverse community of book lovers is what excites me about opening this business. We have a great network that supports us during these trying times but I'm excited to open our doors to customers so we can chat about what we are reading over a cup of coffee.