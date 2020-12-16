UPAF’s New President, Patrick Rath, on Sustaining Milwaukee’s Performing Arts in Turbulent Times

× Expand Illustration by Ali Bachmann

For obvious reasons, 2020 was not the best year for the performing arts in Milwaukee. Beyond the risk of COVID-19 infections for audience members, staff and performers, such gatherings go against instructions from Gov. Tony Evers. By August, 33.9% of Wisconsinites working in the arts, entertainment and recreation had filed for unemployment, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. This is a challenge; working to overcome it is the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF) that supports some of the biggest names in local entertainment through fundraising. At its helm is Patrick Rath, its new president named in October 2020.

The organization raised and allocated more than $8.6 million in 2019 to its member groups. For the 2020-2021 season, UPAF allocated more than $8.4 million to member groups, a slight dip due to a decrease in donations this year, they recently announced. A total of $7.17 million, or about 85% of the allocation, will be distributed to six of UPAF’s 14 member groups: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Milwaukee Ballet, First Stage, Florentine Opera Company and Skylight Music Theatre. UPAF receives no government funding,” and as its literature explains, “Generous individuals, companies and foundations contribute to all dollars raised.”

Illustration by Ali Bachmann

As the pandemic unfolded and performing arts communities lost all ticket revenue, companies had to either find new forms of revenue or reduce expenses, eventually leading to the staggering unemployment numbers seen in the sector.

“Our arts community is one of the finest in the country, and this pandemic has put it under attack. Venues have closed down from day one, which means that the artists, both onstage and offstage, have been unable to perform their craft. The longer this pandemic continues, with effectively no performance opportunities, the greater the risk that we will not retain the talent pool in our communities to come back strong,” says UPAF President Patrick Rath. “Everything that we are doing, it is to maintain this talent pool. These people are not part of a singular organization; they are a fabric, a network of artists in our community who add vibrancy in our lives.”

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Rath, who has more than 40 years of experience and appreciation for our arts community, has worked with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and was a member of the United Performing Arts Fund’s team 15 years ago. “Because of those experiences, I have a really wide overview of all the efforts and the incredible work and talent that exist within our performing arts community,” he says.

What to Expect Going Forward?

The next few months or years will require choices. “Difficult choices,” Rath says. “Those choices require a lot of revenue to maintain payroll and to keep people whole. But the challenge with this is that all of our arts organizations rely on an earned revenue stream, and that earned revenue stream has not been duplicated yet. For now, they are relying on the goodwill of contributions, which is not sustainable,” and even with UPAF’s support, “it is still not the full amount.”

Illustration by Ali Bachmann

One suggestion that emanated from the local performing arts community is the possibility of reviewing a venue’s reopening plan before determining the maximum number of people who can safely gather.

“We align ourselves with our member groups. They each want a safe environment for performers, their staff and anybody who attends”, Rath says. “The performing arts need to have a seat at the table to have a discussion about how we can safely open, just like we have some conversations around how to safely open bars, restaurants and other things.”

Another option that many are exploring to compensate for the unprecedented loss of revenue is to create shows without being physically present. First Stage, for instance, created an entire virtual season of plays, and Skylight launched a feature-length virtual musical, Being Earnest, that anyone can stream from home.

“What many are trying to do is virtual activities,” Rath continues. “They are working with us to connect with our various community partners and school systems to ensure that the artistic experiences are still present. Each of the arts organizations are continuing to have their value demonstrated through their efforts at this time. If our artists leave, it will be a great loss.”

By participating to the funding effort to keep our arts community whole, UPAF engages itself not only to keep our artists employed and our culture vibrant, but also to maintain the economic ecosystem that surrounds the cultural and touristic sectors in southeastern Wisconsin. In 2017, the U.S. Department of Commerce reported that arts and cultural production added a value of more than $10 billion.

“The arts inspire us, the arts move us, the arts help us think differently, and it is such an essential piece of who we are. They are what make Milwaukee and all of Eastern Wisconsin very unique.” Rath joined UPAF in the middle of a crisis, but he says, “I have to dive in and jump in. It's been a passion of mine for many years, and I want to do whatever is necessary to help create a strong future for our arts community.”

Jean-Gabriel Fernandez is a French journalist and graduate from La Sorbonne University. He writes about politics, cannabis and Milwaukee’s rich culture.