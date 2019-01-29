Performing Arts Weekly: Jan. 31-Feb. 6, 2019

× Expand Photo credit: Shen Yun Shen Yun performances are Feb. 2 and 3 at Miller High Life Theatre

Highlighting this week’s performing arts’ scene, PAW Patrol Live! embarks (pun intended) upon an adventure in Miller High Life Theatre, and Winterdances: Refuge takes refuge in UWM’s Mainstage Theater.

Theater

PAW Patrol Live!

PAW Patrol Live! sets sail with a new adventure, and “X” barks the spot in this pirate-themed, kid-friendly show based on the Nickelodeon cartoon series. Titled The Great Pirate Adventure, the show begins on “Pirate Day” in Adventure Bay, and the townsfolk are getting ready for the big celebration, but first, Ryder and his team of pirate pups (the PAW Patrol) must rescue Cap’n Turbot from a mysterious cavern. When they do, they also discover a secret pirate treasure map.

The PAW Patrol sets out over land and sea to find the treasure for the celebration before Mayor Humdinger finds it first; the pups will need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including some help from the newest pup, Tracker. This light-hearted children’s theatre show features colorful costumes and broad acting sure to keep the kiddies thoroughly entertained. (John Jahn)

Feb. 5 and 6 at Miller High Life Theatre, 500 W. Kilbourn Ave. For tickets, call 800-745-3000 or visit millerhighlifetheatre.com.

Pure Enough to Drink

This original two-act drama explores the consequences of (and reasons for) addiction through the eyes of a man and his son. A memory play with both comedic and dramatic elements, Pure Enough to Drink makes its debut on The Company of Strangers’ stage exploring lessons in self-sacrifice, patience and evil. Would-be attendees should note that this is a Christian-based theatrical performance company. Pure Enough to Drink will be directed by Jessica L. Sosnoski and feature actors Kerric Stephens, Markaz Davis and Kellie Wambold. (John Jahn)

Feb. 1, 2, 8 and 9 at The Underground Collaborative, 161 W. Wisconsin Ave. For tickets, call 434-221-7498 or visit thecompanyofstrangerstheater.com.

Dance

Winterdances: Refuge

Refuge is found in community, social justice work and in art itself in the five premieres of this year’s winter concert by the UW-Milwaukee Dance Department created for student dancers by faculty choreographers Simone Ferro and Darci Brown Wutz, Master of Fine Arts candidate Bryn Cohn and guest artists Esther Baker-Tarpaga and Andrea Burkholder.

Burkholder’s “Residence Time” is the first aerial dance created for UWM students. To original music by Milwaukee’s Hydraviolet and video art by Nathanial Stern, the cast performs suspended by silk and a hoop—a temporary sanctuary or a home? Baker-Tarpaga is co-founder of a transnational dance company based in both Burkina Faso and Philadelphia. She set “treewaterland-milwaukee” to gospel/punk music by Milwaukee’s Nickel&Rose and began rehearsals at Lake Michigan where her dancers discussed their family lineages and honored the ground on which they stood.

Ferro’s “The Grey Shape of Wasp’s Nests”—named after a poem by Milwaukee Poet Laureate Susan Firer—features the latter and Milwaukee actress Flora Coker reading Firer’s poetry. Based in Ferro’s research on the Sherman Park neighborhood, the work honors the determined, often anonymous women whose struggles have reshaped generations. Wutz considers Scottish folk dance in “Together Alone,” while Cohn’s “Viewpoint” presents performance relationships as portraits of refuge provided. (John Schneider)

Jan. 31-Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 3 at 2 p.m. at the UWM Mainstage Theatre, 2400 E. Kenwood Blvd.

Shen Yun

New York-based Chinese dance ensemble Shen Yun has been performing a colorful review of 5,000 years of their nation’s history for more than a decade now. Since that story doesn’t end with the “happily-ever-after” of the workers’ paradise founded by the Chinese Communist Party, Shen Yun is now banned from their home country.

Shen Yun combines traditional Chinese dance with more modern moves, stunning special effects and a nicely blended East-meets-West symphonic palate. What it may lack in artistic depth is largely compensated for by sheer spectacle. A Shen Yun performance features highly talented, classically trained dancers, a full-scale orchestra and eye-popping visuals via animated backdrops and vivid costumes. (John Jahn)

Feb. 2 and 3 at Miller High Life Theatre, 500 W. Kilbourn Ave. For tickets, call 800-745-3000 or visit millerhighlifetheatre.com.

More To Do

Junie B. Jones: The Musical

It’s Junie B.’s first day of first grade, and a lot of things have changed for her: Junie’s friend, Lucille, doesn’t want to be her best pal anymore and, on the bus, Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at school. Also, Junie has trouble reading the blackboard, and her teacher, Mr. Scary, thinks she may need glasses. Throw in a friendly cafeteria lady, a kickball tournament and a “Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal,” and first grade has never been more exciting. This children’s theater show featuring a loveable central character, humor, some serious themes and agreeable songs. Feb. 1-3 at Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine. For tickets, call 262-633-4218 or visit racinetheatre.org.

Song and Dance Man

Adapted from the Caldecott Medal-awarded book by Karen Ackerman, Sunset Playhouse’s adaptation tells a tale about the importance of family and the richness of family history. Two children follow their grandfather into his attic. In the most forgotten section of that dusty space, they find an old trunk. When the trunk is opened, the past sings and dances to remind the children how much fun it is to be alive. Song and Dance Man is a children’s theater show from Sunset’s “Bug in a Rug” series, which are casual, accessible introductions to the performing arts suitable for children ages 2-8. Feb. 6-9 at Sunset Playhouse, 700 Wall St., Elm Grove. For tickets, call 262-782-4430 or visit sunsetplayhouse.com.

Prometheus Trio February Concert

Critically acclaimed year after year, the Prometheus Trio is now well into its 19th season in residence at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, the talented instrumentalists of which are Margot Schwartz, Scott Tisdel and Stefanie Jacob. The trio’s February concert program is varied, indeed. Featured are chamber music pieces both classic and modern. Works are Wolfgang Mozart’s Trio in C Major, K. 548; Kaija Saariaho’s Light and Matter; Paul Dukas’ Ariadne et Barbe-Bleue; and Camille Saint-Saëns’ despairing and powerful Trio No. 2 in E Minor, Op. 92. Feb. 4 and 5 in Helen Bader Recital Hall at the McIntosh-Goodrich Mansion, 1584 N. Prospect Ave. For tickets, visit wcmusic.org.