9/11 Musical Comes to the Marcus Center

September 11, 2001, changed the course of history—and the world—as planes crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania. But, as skies emptied, 38 jumbo jet planes with 7,000 passengers were diverted to Gander, a small town in Newfoundland, Canada.

That true story of how those passengers became stranded—and accepted—into the town (population 9,000) became a musical, Come From Away, now playing at the Marcus Center. Based on actual interviews with many of the participants, it is a triumphant celebration of the determination of the human spirit where love and acceptance conquers all, even as fear and hate surround us.

In its first national tour since its 2017 Broadway debut, the musical tells the stories of the townsfolk, crews and passengers, “scared and angry people who don’t want to be here,” and the bonds that quickly formed during the five days spent together. With a superb cast of 12 actors playing multiple roles, Come From Away demonstrates that art can educate as well as entertain, inspire as well as invite us to greatness under unimaginable horrors.

Director Christopher Ashley has taken the well-written book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and he created a fast-moving, engaging narrative where we know the ending yet are totally engrossed throughout. We can relate to the passengers who have no idea at first of what was happening to them.

The musical numbers reflect the anxiousness and uncertainty: “28 Hours/Wherever We Are” shows the actors sitting on the plane for 28 hours, unable to leave and with no idea of their location. “I am Here” highlights a mother’s fear on her first trip who’s unable reach her firefighter son in NYC. It is beautifully sung and acted by Danielle K. Thomas whose fierce determination to find him while thousands of miles away overpowers any sense of despair or self-pity. (He is one of the many fallen heroes of that day).

Many of the relationships formed continued on long after those five days, as seen in the closing moments of the 10-year anniversary reunion for those who traveled back to “The Rock.”

As this real-life story reminds us, we all “come from away,” another place, another life. What we do when we “get there” is up to us. And as Come From Away beautifully depicts, only kindness matters—wherever we are.

Through May 12 at Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee. For more information, call 414-273-7206 or visit marcuscenter.org.