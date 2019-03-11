A Most Likeable (and Youthful) 'As You Like It'

× Expand Photo Credit: Paul Ruffolo

William Shakespeare’s lighthearted comedy As You Like It takes on a youthful, contemporary look at the First Stage production featuring its Young Company performers. These young actors are in the high-school age range, yet they perform with a level of experience and professionalism due in large part to their FS training and the production’s director, James Fletcher. The Bard’s work become even more accessible to people of all ages, given the minimal set, modern dress and use of simple songs and instruments throughout the production.

This tale of mistaken identities, mixed-up loves, and mischievous merriment in a forest are reminiscent of another of Shakespeare’s comedies, A Midsummer Night’s Dream; but the resemblance ends there. Shakespeare’s characters rely on wit, resourcefulness and the classic dialogue which the Young Company delivers well, for the most part.

While there were vocal projection issues with some of the Young Company actors, they all had their lines down pat. And with Shakespeare, there’s plenty of that! Standout performances were many; Mary Jensik in the “male role” of Jacques had remarkable poise and delivery, showcasing a range of emotions that belie her young years. As Orlando, Molly Boyle brought a quiet strength to the role, as well as a literal one in the well-choreographed wrestling match with Charles (a high energy performance by Kamani Graham).

And what fun Bradley Nowacek has playing the fool, Touchstone, commanding the stage regardless of what’s going on. Sylvie Arnold grounds the production with her smart, clever portrayal of the banished Rosalind, ably aided by Kayla Salter’s charming depiction of Celia.

With As You Like It, audiences will find that there’s plenty to like.

Through March 24 at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, 325 W. Walnut St. For tickets, call 414-267-2961 or visit firststage.org.