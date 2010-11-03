Acacia Looking For A Woman Called Truth

×

×

Acacia Theatre continues its Sandra Fenichel Asher’s 1993 two-act drama about the life of influential abolitionist Sojourner Truth. Though its difficult to imagine any staged drama living up to the legend of a towering figure in the history of civil rights, any production that pays homage to her is worth examining. A history has a way of forgetting about the accomplishments of a great many people. . .

And so Acacia is looking for someone to play a onetime slave who spoke passionately about the equality of everyone . . . someone who survived some seemingly insurmountable challenges to fight for basic human rights that should’ve been common sense in the first place. Acacia will be hosting auditions for it’s May production of A Woman Called Truth.

Auditions for the production will take place on Sunday, November 14th between 4 and 6pm. The director is Lori Woodall Schaufler. Rehearsals will consist of reading from the script. Acacia requests a 2-minute prepared monologue, but it’s not absolutely required. Auditions will be held by appointment only at the Church in the City on 2648 N. Hackett.

To make an appointment, call 744-5995 or email: acacia@acaciatheatre.com.