Allusion/Illusion' Defies Expectations About the Nature of Reality

Anyone familiar with Cooperative Performance’s work knows that they make the most of everything, using mountains of creativity to make an otherwise boring concept fascinating. Their latest production, Allusion/Illusion, is precisely that. Performed in an old warehouse in the Third Ward, every inch of space is adapted expertly to feel like its own world, and the viewer’s perspective and expectations are in for a wild ride.

Directors Andrea and Daniel Burkholder, Don Russell and Kelly Coffey created an experience that can exist only here and now, which is exceedingly rare. Allusion/Illusion is described as “an audience-interactive performance piece that explores the conflict between what we perceive as reality—our illusion—and what is alluded to beyond our senses.” It seems impossible to describe it any differently without spoiling what happens, and the discovery is half the fun.

Here is what you should know: The two “main characters” are boastful and energetic Illusion, who is competing with down-to-earth Allusion about the nature of reality. Is the truth worth obtaining, or do sweet lies fit humans better? Many references, ranging from M.C. Escher’s absurd paintings and Plato’s Cave to The Matrix, give the script surprising philosophical depth. Even us, audience members, have to question our relationship with what a play is—are we looking at actors doing their job or are we suspending our disbelief to accept the illusion of the story that is offered to us?

Allusion/Illusion has some excellent actors, starting with Caitlyn Nettesheim and Emily Elliot in the roles of the titular characters, but acting highlights also include Billy Rat Olsen’s hilarious puppet. Along with words and puppetry, the show makes use of shadows, movement, dance, video and clever play on perspective to reach its audience and plunge them in a dream-like world. Live music, beautifully performed by Jo Kerner, completes this one-of-a-kind experience.

Through Feb. 23 at the storefront space in Historic Third Ward, 329 N. Broadway. For more information and tickets, visit cooperativeperformance.org.