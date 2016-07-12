Another Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid has been getting quite a workout on local stages in the recent past. Earlier this year, NewTheatre on Main did a production of the kids’ theatre abridgment of the classic Alan Menken musical. This month, Greendale Community Theatre has its staging. Next month? Kewaskum Theatre Company brings the show to a stage not too far from Milwaukee.

The little community theater group is supported by Kewaskum Area Arts Council and Kewaskum School District. It will be staging its production of the musical Aug. 11 -14 at Kewaskum High School on 1510 Bilgo Ln. For more information, visit the show’s Facebook Events Page.