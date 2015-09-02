Auditions for Almost, Maine in Waukesha

The chill has crept into Milwaukee for the first time in a long time as August creeps its way into September. It’s an early preview of the Autumn. Things will get chilly outside and a bit more cozy inside as Autumn creeps ever closer to winter. In early November, Waukesha Civic Theatre will be holding auditions for its upcoming production of the wintery romantic comedy Almost, Maine. It’s a series of short romantic stories set in rural Maine. A fun place to spend some of the chillier moments ahead for both actors and audiences.

The auditions will take place Monday, Nov. 9 from 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. From the official announcement:

“ No appointment is necessary. Auditions will be held at the Waukesha Civic Theatre Building at 264 West Main Street, Waukesha. Those auditioning should be prepared to read from the script. If you will not arrive at auditions until 8:30 or later, please contact the theatre so the director can be informed.