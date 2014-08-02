Auditions for The Last Five Years

The Last Five Years has been around for over a dozen. That is to say that Jason Robert Brown’s semi-autobiographical story of a doomed five-year relationship was originally staged in Chicago back in 2001. The romantic musical drama with an interesting plot structure seemed remarkably fresh when it was originally staged. Robby McGhee’s All In Productions will be looking to breathe new life into the contemporary musical with a production being staged at the Next Act Theatre Dec. 18 - 27. Directed by Robby McGhee with music direction by Colleen Schmitt, this is already a very promising production. McGhee looks to cast the production this month. In the short time that the Facebook Events page for the auditions has been posted, McGhee has already registered enough interest in the show to cast one understudy for each role. Sounds exciting.

Those looking to audition will be entering open auditions on Aug. 9 with callbacks the next day. Here’s the information drawn directly from the announcement:

“ Auditions will be held inside the Grand Avenue Mall at the Underground Collaborative on Saturday, August 9 from 12pm – 3pm and Sunday, August 10 from 3pm - 5pm at the same location. Callbacks will be from 5pm-6pm on Sunday, August 10. Those desiring to audition must be 18 years of age or older. If you cannot make either date, email All In Productions to arrange an audition time.

Please come whenever it is convenient within the allotted times. There may be a slight wait depending on number of people attending auditions. Also, anyone who arrives after 3pm on Saturday or 5pm on Sunday may not be heard. Those who come to audition will be asked to bring a headshot/resume and to have an entire song prepared from Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years. An accompanist will be in attendance.

We are looking for one man and one woman (both mid-twenties in appearance). Women should prepare one of Cathy’s songs and men should prepare one of Jamie’s songs from The Last Five Years.

The rehearsal process is currently scheduled to begin in early November and will require actors to be available Monday and Tuesday evenings from 6-9pm. This will be negotiable as the actors do not always share the stage. Materials will be distributed after the cast is finalized and those who are cast will be required to come to the rehearsal process fully memorized. Performances are surrounding the holidays, please make certain you are available for every performance before you make the decision to audition.

Production information:

Performance dates:

December 18 7:30pm

December 19 7:30pm

December 20 2pm and 7:30pm

December 21 7:30pm

December 22 7:30pm

December 26 7:30pm

December 27 2pm and 7:30pm

All In Productions

Next Act Theatre

Director: Robby McGhee

Music Director: Colleen Schmitt

Stage Manager: Alex Scheurell

If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to email us at allin.mke@gmail.com