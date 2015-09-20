Barracks Bash to Benefit Veterans This Month

With so much money funneled into the U.S. Military every year, it’s sad that US war veterans aren’t given more support once they’ve left active duty. It’s nice to see an arts group supporting veterans every now and then. Party-Girls Pin-Ups is an interesting venture in retro-themed fund raising. Women dress-up and make public appearances in the style of a ’40’s USO tour. Every year the group puts out a pin-up calendar. Profits are donated to the USO.

This month, the party girls are holding their second annual Barracks Bash. It’s an immersive experience that evokes an earlier era with entertainers performing variety acts. The $10 admission fee goes to support the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder department of the VA. It’s not exactly a stage show and it doesn’t quite fit the traditional format of a contemporary burlesque retro show, but there’s something really charming about people going out and having a good time to benefit professional care for people who have been through traumatic hell on the other side of the world. There needs to be more of that kind of balance in the world. It’s part of what keeps us in touch with out humanity.

Party Girls Pin-Ups’ 2nd Annual Barracks Bash takes place at 7:00 p.m. on Sep. 26 at Frank’s Power Plant on 2800 South KK. For more information, visit Party-Girls Pin-Ups online.