Chamber Theatre's 'Lion in Winter' Mixes Proven, Emerging Talent

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues its "University Collaboration Series" with a staging of the James Goldman comedy The Lion in Winter.This collaborative series looks to balance seasoned and emerging talent by having local professional actors work alongside university students. The Lion in Winter, which revolves around Henry II, Eleanor of Aquitaine and three sons vying to become heir to the throne, is being produced in collaboration with Marquette University'stheater program.

Milwaukee Chamber's artistic director, C. Michael Wright, will direct the show. Brian Robert Mania veteran of many impressive Shakespearean productionsplays Henry II, a man who has banished his wife, Eleanor (played by Tracy Michelle Arnold, who has great experience with the American Players Theatre), and taken a French mistress. Marcus Truschinski portrays the eldest son, Richard the Lionheart. The younger end of the cast includes promising talent from Marquette, including Alexandra Bonesho as a French princess and Joe Picchetti as King Philip of France. Bonesho and Picchetti gave outstanding performances in Marquette's recent staging of The Laramie Project.

It should be interesting to see young actors mix with the likes of Mani, Arnold and Truschinski under the helm of a directorial talent like Wright.

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and Marquette University's production of The Lion in Winter runs April 14-May 1 at the Broadway Theatre Center's Cabot Theatre. To reserve tickets, call 414-291-7800.

Theater Happenings

Cameron Mackintosh's touring production of Les Misérables, celebrating its 25th year, comes to town April 19-24 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts. To reserve tickets, call 414-273-7206.