×

Alice WIlson-Stuart's Rockabilly Girl Productions recently announced its line-up for its next upcoming cabaret show. Looks like an interesting mix.

The latest release describes Charlie's Chocolate Cabaret as a "whimsical sect cabaret burlesque." The premise is that Roald Dahl's beloved characters who ran into Willy Wonka. This is years after the events of the book. We get to see what Augustus, Veruca, Mike, Ciolet and Charlie are like all grown-up.

From the press release:

"Charlie's Chocolate Cabaret is inspired by the Roald Dahl novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and subsequent films and conceived and written by Charles Sommers, Alice Wilson & our wonderfully talented cast, produced by Alice Wilson & Stu Nami. Charlie's Chocolate Cabaret features an unbelievable ensemble cast of who's who in Milwaukee Theatre and burlesque. Mara McGhee well known to T.I.M. (The Improvised Musical) audiences stars as Wonka. Charles Sommers founder and foley of Radio WHT takes a turn as the all grown up Charlie Bucket. Front woman for band, Tigernite, Molly Roberts stars as Veruca Salt. Two, eh hem, three Angry Young Men, Ltd. puppet troupe alum, Lumpy, Bill Olsen & Katie Thompson take to the stage as Mike Teevee and Violet Beauregard. Traveling boylesque star Vince V. Vice will tickle your fancy & more as Augustus Gloop. All this is made even more incredible by live musicians from The T.I.M. band! Last but not least, Shelby Kaishian appears once again as stage kitten extraordinaire, Lil' Miss Loompa and stage manages. "

Charlie's Chocolate Cabaret takes the stage of the The Underground Collaborative on 161 West Wisconsin Avenue on Valentine's Day, February 14th at 8pm.

For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets online.