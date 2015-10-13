Classy Murder Mystery at the Astor Hotel

The Murder Mystery Co. will be staging an interactive whodunnit this month at The Astor Hotel. The historic ’20s hotel’s ballroom will serve as the venue for the company’s interactive show The Best Laid Plans on Oct. 23.

Yes, it’s another murder/mystery dinner theatre thing, but it’s another murder/mystery dinner thing at the Astor Hotel . So it’s classy. Audience members are encouraged to get dressed-up in period costuming to interact with what should be a really fun evening with a menu prepared by Astor Food Services and a complimentary bottle of wine.

Tickets for The The Murder Mystery Company’s Best Laid Plans and more information are available on their website.