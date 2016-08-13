Comedy for a Cause at Jefferson Performing Arts Center

Tomorrow’s Hope is a nonprofit dedicated to “the betterment of public care, support, research and education for those affected by life-limiting illness.” It’s a messed-up healthcare system that we’re all having to deal with. Tomorrow’s Hope aims to make it a little bit better for people in Southern Wisconsin.

This month, Comedy for a Cause will be raising funds for Tomorrow’s Hope with a live comedy sketch show that will be written, cast, rehearsed and performed in a matter of 24 hours. All profits from the show go to Tomorrow’s Hope. The show will consist of 4 sketches and a few short bits to introduce each sketch.

The show takes place on Aug. 20 at 7:00 p.m. at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center on 700 West Milwaukee Street in Jefferson, WI. For more information, visit Comedy for A Cause on Facebook.