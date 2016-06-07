Cyndi Lauper’s ‘Land of Lola’

× Expand Photo by Matthew Murphy

Way back in the 20th century, La Cage Aux Folles dared to go where no man—that is, no man dressed as a woman—dared to go: The world of the female impersonator or “drag queen.” That subculture became a mainstream art form. And now, fast forward to the 21st century, we have Kinky Boots , which just finished a five-day run at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts and perfectly replicates the award-winning Broadway musical start to finish—adorned head to stiletto toe.

Kinky Boots is based on true events and tells the story of Price & Son, an upper-class British shoe factory now in financial ruin as times change (like they always do), and customers want cheaper. Young Charlie Price takes over after the sudden death of his father and soon comes up with a new niche market: make glamorous, thigh-high, shiny boots for men who dress as women—whatever the occasion. Thanks to the “oversight” of Lola (the ultimate diva among divas), the factory is transformed professionally, and in the process the employees learn about the true meaning of acceptance.

What makes Kinky Boots a delight to watch is an amazing array of songs by pop rocker Cyndi Lauper that hit all the right notes—astounding for her first Broadway show. From the high-energy “Land of Lola” to the balladesque “Hold Me in Your Heart,” Lauper’s score stands out among many contemporary musical scores today. And of course there are the absolutely fabulous costumes by Gregg Barnes and high-steppin’ dance moves by Broadway vet Jerry Mitchell.

But the heart and soul of Kinky Boots belongs to J. Harrison Ghee as Lola. His (her!) snappy, feisty performance commands the stage from every over-the-top gesture to moving, heartfelt vulnerability—given lifelong discrimination. Every dance move is spot on; the vocal prowess is sheer perfection. The rest of the cast is just as talented, especially Tiffany Engen as the comical, heartsick Lauren.

For all its flash and dance, Kinky Boots is really about what everyone is searching for: Love and acceptance—but in a pair of totally awesome, sexy, form-fitting stiletto boots; in red, of course!