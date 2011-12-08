Extending the Bing

×

People still love Bing Crosby. A lot. The Sunset Playhouse recently announced that its holiday tribute to Crosby had sold out six upcoming performances. (Six.) The show, which opens tonight at 7:30pm, has added a couple of performances to the end of its run. Now there will be a show on the 17th and the 18th.

In other news, Broadway Across America is warning people against buying tickets to its upcoming Mary Poppins touring thing from anyone other than Ticketmaster or the Marcus Center. Okay, fine . . . but is there really THAT MUCH demand for Mary Poppins/ I don’t get it. People may be trying to scalp tickets online for . . . Mary Poppins, okay, okay I understandit’s Broaadway. It’s big and everything, but it’s also very reassuring to know that this local show in Elm Grovethis tribute to Bing Crosby is selling out houses. Admittedly, it’s selling out the Sunset Playhouse’s studio theatre, but it’s nice to know that someone as talented as Matt Zembrowski (who plays Bing in the show) will be playing at least six sold-out performances. Very cool.

The Sunset Playhouse’s Bing Crosby: Christmas On The Air runs tonight through December 18th at the Sunset Playhouse. For ticket reservations, don’t call Ticketmaster OR the Marcus Center. Call the Sunset Playhouse box office at 262-782-4430.