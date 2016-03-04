Fawlty Towers Auditions

Sitcom humor is a tricky business. So often it’s difficult to manage the delicate balance between light comedy and something altogether deeper while simultaneously managing something that’s commercial enough to attract an audience. John Cleese and Connie Booth did a brilliant job of this a few decades ago with the BBC sitcom Fawlty Towers. The sitcom is solid enough that it’s managed to have a second life on stages. The latest local staging of the sitcom comes in a program of episodes of the classic sitcom being staged by the Waukesha Civic Theatre. The WCT will be hosting auditions for the staging this month. Auditions take place from 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. on Mar. 14 and 15. Callbacks, if necessary, will take place on Mar. 17. The show runs Jun. 3 - 19.

No appointment is necessary. Auditions are held at the Waukesha Theatre Building at 264 W. Main St. in Waukesha. David Scott directs. For more information, visit Waukesha Civic Theatre online.