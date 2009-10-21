First Stage Provides Family Fun in ‘Junie B. Jones’

×

Junie B. Jones, akindergartner not afraid to see things her own way in Barbara Park’s popularkids’ books, is a natural for the stage. Playwright Joan Cushing turned thestory of Park’s second Junie book, JunieB. Jones and a Little Monkey Business, into a fun, fast-paced musical thatdebuted on the East Coast in ’03. Now through Nov. 14 at the Marcus Center’sTodd Wehr Theater, First Stage presents its production of the popular musical.

Kids in the productionperform alongside seasoned talent, including a brilliantly cast Robert J.Spencer as Grampa Miller and an energetic Rick Pendzich as both the principaland Junie’s father. In another fortuitous bit of casting, the pregnant BethMulkerron plays Junie’s pregnant mothera central part of the plot. The castand First Stage’s high-production quality make this a fun show for any kid oldenough for theater.