First Stage's 'The Wiz' Combines Life Lessons with Entertaining Characters

If you want to hang with the coolest kids in Milwaukee, just ease on down to First Stage, which is reviving The Wiz, an African-American-themed version of The Wizard of Oz.

In under two hours, The Wiz contains most of the key scenes of the 1978 film, which starred Diana Ross and Michael Jackson. True, this young girl’s coming-of-age story doesn’t contain the 1939 Wizard of Oz film’s signature song, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” But it certainly contains a rainbow of vivid, African-inspired colors, seen in the costumes, the lighting and the scenery.

As anyone familiar with the story knows, Dorothy (Reese Parish), a young girl from Kansas, is tossed by tornado along with her farmhouse to an unknown faraway land. After landing, she meets a talking Scarecrow (DiMonte Henning), a Tin Man (superbly played by Darrington Clark) and a cowardly Lion (audience favorite James Carrington).

A terrifically trained young group of 16 performers ace some nifty dance moves under the direction of choreographer Ameenah Kaplan, who also co-directs with Sheri Williams Pannell. The Munchkin cast performed on opening night.

There are more than a dozen songs in this fast-paced show, including “Ease on Down the Road” and “He’s the Wiz.”

Antoine Reynolds is the show’s music director, and he should be delighted at the strong voices heard during the opening night performance. (The actors sing to pre-recorded music.)

The best scene-containing-a-song is the one involving the Scarecrow. Henning has the advantage of three crow puppets serving as his jazzy, sassy back-up singers. A trio of young actors sings along with the scarecrow while managing the “flying” birds and executing precise dance moves. It’s dazzling.

Against a marvelously imagined set of tin roof sections, large tin doors open and close to reveal each scene. The Wiz (Shawn Holmes) appears in a blaze of shamrock-green glory. Holmes is dressed in a gaudy outfit reminiscent of the singer James Brown, and he even shuffles his feet while singing his introductory song.

But the core performer is Dorothy, and Parish gives us a plucky, adventurous young girl that she ought to be. Dressed in a jean jacket over a white blouse and multi-colored skirt, the talented Parish pushes through the challenges ahead.

Of course, what would Oz be without its witches? The witch that greets Dorothy upon her arrival is Oz is the humorous, slightly daffy Addaperle (Candace Thomas). Addaperle’s magic isn’t always cooperative. So, instead of floating away in a bubble, Addaperle is forced to exit by city bus. Before departing, she warns Dorothy to stay away from her sister, Evilene (Raven Dockery).

There are valuable life lessons contained in The Wiz, but kids will mostly remember the entertaining characters Dorothy encounters as she tries to find her way home.

Through March 25 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts Todd Wehr Theater, 929 N. Water Street. For tickets, call 414-273-7206 or visit firststage.org.