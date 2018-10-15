First Stage's Heartwarming, Gentle 'Nate the Great'

× Expand Photo Credit: Paul Ruffolo

A light-fingered thief seems to have made off with a young girl’s painting in the world premiere of First Stage’s musical, Nate the Great. The show is based on Marjorie Weinman Sharmat’s book series featuring diminutive grade-school detective Nate. A captivating performance by Seth Hoffman (Nate) highlights an excellent cast, which includes Nafia Johnson as Annie, Bryn Dresselhuys as Rosemond and Zephaniah Ponder as Harry, Annie’s little brother. First Stage shows are double-cast, with the purple cast performing on opening night. One of the cast’s adult actors, Elyse Edelman, appears as Nate’s mother, as well as their dog, Fang. Actor Ami Majeskie contributes by playing several minor roles.

Under the direction of Swiffer Clarke, Edelman explores the humorous characteristics of a grown woman playing a dog. As a result, the children in the audience screamed with delight on Friday. The audience’s laughter came to a peak as this talented pooch takes Nate for a whirl around the stage during the song, “Fang Tango.” Another novelty number that drew squeals of laughter is “Pancakes,” in which Nate declares his love for his favorite food. It is an all-out production number that’s quite an eyeful for both young and older audience members.

The show’s music—by John Maclay (book and lyrics) and Brett Ryback (music)—keeps the scenario propelling along. Joanna Iwanicka’s intriguing set pairs a gray and white color scheme with changing light patterns above the crown molding. The characters, by comparison, are attired in brightly colored outfits (by Lyndsey Kuhlmann) that really “pop” against the monochromatic backdrop. Parents will note that this heartwarming, gentle tale is best suited for children about 6-10.

Through Nov. 11 at Marcus Center for the Performing Arts Todd Wehr Theater, 929 N. Water St. For tickets visit firststage.org or call 414-273-7206.