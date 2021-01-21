Florentine Opera Presents: Voyages

The Florentine Opera Company invites you to be transported to somewhere unique via our digital only experiences, all from the comfort of your own home. See where our artists live, explore beautiful spaces, and enjoy a getaway wrapped around a performance. Receive an email with link and password to view the performance on the date indicated.

France

Photo by Christiane Chape

Anna Reinhold, mezzo and Jory Vinikour on his personal harpsichord share Baroque gems in a 40-minute program, including music that might have been heard in this very antique library. Stroll the streets of Chalon-sur-Saône in Burgundy, where Jory resides when not performing around the world. Hear the history of the beautiful town from the mayor and a professional tour guide.

Available January 22-July 22

Mexico

The sun-drenched, exuberant music of Mexico is featured in this program, coming to us from the UNESCO world heritage town of Tequila! Benito Rodriguez brings many musician friends along on this adventure, exploring Zarzuela to classical opera. Wander the streets of this picturesque town, whose growth was driven by Cuervo's success. Perhaps a tequila tasting and great Mexican meal are in order.

Available February 25 - August 25

Italy

Join us for a stroll through Venice with this group of Italian artists. Friends of Artistic Advisor Francesco Milioto explore the Venetian palazzo belonging to the Levi Foundation while performing some of the antique pieces held in their collection. Learn the history of the organization and the beautiful palazzo they call home. Consider the option of a paired meal to really revel in our Italian adventure from home.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Available March 23-September 23

The Voyages Series is made possible with the generous support of the Gary and Cynthia Vasques Family Foundation With additional support from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the National Endowment for the Arts.

To purchase a subscription to Voyages ($99), or individual performance ($40) tickets, click here. Email tickets@florentineopera.org if you have any questions.