Free Shakespeare in Three Bridges

Boozy Bard shows sound like a lot of fun. A group of actors arrive at the venue not knowing who they’re going to be playing until the show starts. Summit Players have something similar tonight for a free outdoor production of Shakespeare. Not only do the actors not know who they’ll be playing, they don’t even know what show they’re going to be doing. Maybe it’ll be A Midsummer Night’s Dream . Maybe it’ll be As You Like It . They’ll find out when they get there.

Not knowing anything else about it, this sounds ingratiatingly casual .

“Hi...how are you doing. Wanna see some Shakespeare? How about Midsummer Night’s Dream? No? We could do As You Like It too. Would you prefer that? We'll leave it up to you. No pressure. Just let us know by 7:00.” I can’t imagine a production set-up like this being more polite. It sounds so relaxed.

The show starts at 7:00 p.m. at Three Bridges Park in Milwaukee's Menomonee Valley. The show will take place on a platform at the canoe launch next to 33rd Ct. behind Palermo Villa. The players will also perform a good-for-all-ages free workshop "Playing With Shakespeare: Get Outside With Will" at 5:30 p.m.