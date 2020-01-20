‘Georgia McBride’ a Smart and Sassy Show

× Expand Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow

Casey is an enthusiastic Elvis Presley impersonator with one major problem: Nobody comes to see him perform at Cleo’s, the club where he’s supposed to be packing ’em in. Enter Miss Tracy Mills and her spirited sidekick, Anorexia Nervosa, “Rexy” for short. These “ladies” are actually men in drag, female impersonators, and the show now goes on with the ladies in waiting—and without “Elvis.”

But, when Rexy passes out cold right before a show, Casey steps up—and out—in full female regalia. And “Georgia McBride” is born. It’s the audience who gets to fully enjoy this wonderfully comic and well-acted production by the very talented playwright Matthew Lopez (currently represented on Broadway with his transplanted London hit, The Inheritance).

Director Meredith McDonough has assembled a top-notch group of actors for The Legend of Georgia McBride, a delightful “outing” which pits Casey’s macho stance against the over-the-topness drama of the dragsters. There are plenty of lessons to learn here in Lopez’ smart and sassy storytelling, and McDonough and the ensemble make it as entertaining as it is enlightening.

There are so many funny moments in this production that it’s easy to overlook the serious stuff, like Casey learning to accept others different from him, which begins when he takes a good look at himself and his needs and desires. Or his pregnant wife, Jo, who must learn to see beyond the mascara and make-up to fully understand her husband’s unconditional love and devotion.

The performances excel throughout. Kevin Kantor is engaging from start to finish in his transformation into “Georgia.” This simple macho dude starts out awkwardly as Edith Piaf (lip-synching in French no less) and ends up at the top of the drag heap. Courter Simmons is the foundation and lynchpin to this show, and his performance as Miss Tracy Mills astounds. As Rexy, Armand Fields is soooo funny as he is soooo serious, when in an impassioned moment, he pours his heart out about what it was like growing up different. Just Fields’ dance work alone while lip-synching Beyoncé brings his supporting role front and center. Well earned.

And then there’s local veteran and Rep favorite James Pickering! What fun to see him evolve from tacky club owner to “The Man in the sequined jacket.” And it only gets better.

Through Feb. 9 at Quadracci Powerhouse, 108 E. Wells St.