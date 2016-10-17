Houdini Seance and Magic Show on Halloween

The final day of this month is the 90th anniversary of the death of one of the 20th century’s greatest performers. Harry Houdini had a long and elaborate career which started as an acrobat in a children’s circus, moved on to various circus acts and stage magic before finding his fame as an escape artist. Having made a name for himself, Houdini also made a fortune. Towards the end of his life he set out to make a name for himself debunking spiritualists who claimed to be able to contact the dead from beyond the grave. Nevertheless, Houdini was fascinated with the afterlife and famously vowed to make whatever contact he could from beyond the grave if it were actually possible.

Every year on the anniversary of his death, fans of the entertainer’s legend hold seances. One of many celebrations all over the country will be taking place this Halloween as Dead Man’s Carnival presents a Houdini Seance at the Oriental Theatre. The program will include discussion of the life of Houdini, magical entertainment and era-appropriate music from The Magnificents.

Dead Man’s Carnival’s Houdini Seance takes place on Oct. 31 at the Oriental Theatre on 2230 N. Farwell Ave. The show begins at 7:00 p.m. and continues through 9:30 p.m. Advance tickets will be available soon. For more information as it becomes available, visit the event’s Facebook Page.