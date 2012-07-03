Looking for actresses to play actresses (and others)

×

The theatre loves the theatre. That third wall can be a mirror facing the stage. To this end, the Edna Ferber and George S. Kaufman play Stage Door became kind of a huge success several decades ago. Written in the 1930's, the play is about a group of aspiring actresses living in a boarding house.

Sunset Playhouse will be staging a production of the classic this coming September. They will be looking to cast the show midway through the month.

Sunset's production of Stage Door will be directed by Tommy Lueck. Auditions run from 7 pm - 10 pm on July 16th and 17th at the playhouse in Elm Grove. Auditions will consist of readings from the script. Possible callbacks may occur on July 18th from 10 am to 2pm. Rehearsals then run from August 6th through September 13th. The show runs the 13th through the 30th of September.

Those interested in auditioning are welcome to fill out and audition form prior to the time of the audition. They can bring it to the playhouse at the time of the audition. For further information, visit the Sunset Playhouse online.