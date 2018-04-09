Lorca in West Allis in Village Playhouse's 'Bernarda Alba'

The Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa presents an ambitious new translation of Federico García-Lorca’s poetic drama, The House of Bernarda Alba. Director Erico Ortiz strove both to stay true to the original text and also to weave back in some of the original Spanish words. Although these inclusions are sometimes awkward in the context of conversation (actors often deliver a Spanish phrase then repeat it in English), the intention is clear and laudable: in Ortiz’s words, “to honor the native language.” A broader stated intention for the production, “to appeal to the local Hispanic community,” is similarly commendable. Lorca’s work is widely celebrated as Spain’s greatest 20th-century poetry and drama, and it is a rare treat to see it tackled by a local company.

Continuing the multi-cultural thread, audiences can look forward to an audioscape replete with Spanish folk music and spoken passages. Other production elements, such as the stark black-and-white costuming (by Rosie Peterson) and spare, elegant set pieces (Ortiz’s design), well suggest the fortress-like home of the titular Spanish widow who has effectively imprisoned her five daughters until she can procure husbands for them that she deems suitable.

In a story boldly attacking the patriarchal institutions Lorca found in rural Spain in the 1930s, we find inevitably tragic results. The women of the story (all the characters depicted here are female) are frequently cruel to one another, backstabbing and gossiping as they run up against the brick wall of a rigid class system and compete over limited available suitors. A standout performance comes from Sandra Hollander as the unnamed servant who was raped by Bernarda’s late husband but continues to serve the household in order to provide for her child. Within a script in which language is somewhat stylized and poetic, she provides a needed dose of realism. Likewise intriguing is Judy Pirelli-Wambach as Bernarda’s aging mother, whom the mistress of the house keeps locked away because of her mental disrepair and penchant for attempting escape. Pirelli-Wambach aptly plays the role as a sort of wise madwoman, unstable and fanciful but also insightful and frank in her assessments of the family drama unfolding around her.

Ortiz notes, “Federico Garcia-Lorca’s words ring true today for many who find themselves living in a world of despair, a world where tyranny sets the tone for all activity.” While the mode of telling may ring unfamiliar to American ears, the message is one well worth repeating.

Through April 22 at Inspiration Studios, 1500 S. 73rd St. For tickets, call 414-207-4879 or visit villageplayhouse.org.