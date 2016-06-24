Miltown Kings at Next Act This Weekend

× Expand Miltown Kings: Ramones-ey.

Milwaukee drag king group The Miltown Kings roll into the Next Act Theatre this Saturday with a one-night-only show. It’s a rock-inspired drag featuring Sugar St. Claire, Faye Tahl and more with guest acts including burlesque act Theda de Sade and Rufio Cur. The audience can help support the show with interesting raffle items including wicked-looking chain bracelets by Panic Dragshaux and Fay Tahl's peppermint-scented Fight Club soap inspired by the logo image on the movie poster.

The Miltown Kings Give Love a Drag Name starts at 9:00 p.m. on Jun. 25 at the Next Act Theatre on 255 S. Water St. For more information, visit Next Act online.