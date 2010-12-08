Milwaukee Theater’s Holiday Alternatives

Thanks to aggressive corporate marketing, many people start to tire of the holidays shortly after Thanksgiving. For those looking to enjoy theater offerings sans holiday fare, the city offers quite a few options this month.

Right across the street from the Milwaukee Rep’s huge annual production of A Christmas Carol at the Pabst Theater, Off the WallTheatre stages an intimate production of the classic Guys and Dolls. The show continues Artistic Director Dale Gutzman’s tradition of packing a tiny stage with a big, sweeping production. The considerable talents of Sharon Rise and Karl Miller join a large ensemble looking to recreate the sanitized Broadway version of New York’s seedy underground from more than 50 years ago.

Off the Wall’s Guys and Dolls runs Dec. 15-31. For tickets, call 414-327-3552.

The seediness continues with a depiction of a brothel on the other side of the Atlantic as Carte Blanche Studios presents Brendan Behan’s dark Irish comedy The Hostage. Written a decade or so after the playwright had last been in prison for activities involving the Irish Republican Army, the play tells the story of a British soldier who is taken hostage in an Irish brothel populated by the cultural fringe of the mid-20th century. Carte Blanche has a proven record for striking the right mood in its small studio space. The Hostage runs Dec. 10-29 at 1024 S. Fifth St. For tickets, call 262-716-4689.

Those interested in a less-seedy holiday alternative need look no further than UW-Milwaukee’s production of Lovers’ Quarrels. This mid-17th-century comedy by Moli%uFFFDre was written entirely in verse. UWM associate professor Bill Watson directs a new Richard Wilbur translation of the script on UWM’s biggest stage. The university’s theater program is quickly regaining the prominence it had years ago. This take on Moli%uFFFDre shows a great deal of promise.

UWM’s Lovers’ Quarrels runs Dec. 8-12 at the Peck School of the Arts’ Mainstage Theatre.

Theater Happenings

Andre’ Lee Ellis & Company’s ever-popular ’Sho Nuff Gospel Music graces the stage of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Center at 1531 W. Vliet St. This concert/musical history of African-American gospel music runs Dec. 9-19. For more information, call 414-344-5600.