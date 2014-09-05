Morning Star Presents a Tale of Two Cities

Morning Star Productions presents a Milwaukee premier this month as it stages an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Tale of Two Cities. The script being used for the stage adaptation was written by acclaimed playwright Sir Terence Rattigan and legendary actor Sir Arthur John Gielgud. Normally I’m a bit suspicious of any attempt to put a complex, sophisticated episodic novel like A Tale of Two Cities to the stage. (The novel originally appeared in 31 installments in a literary journal.) Rattigan and Gielgud knew what they were doing, though. Their distillation of the story of people caught up in the French Revolution should be well-framed. All of the action is manifest onstage by eight actors playing 30 different roles.

Morning Star Productions staging of A Tale of Two Cities runs Sept. 19 - 28 at Eastbrook Church on 5385 N. Green Bay Ave. For more information, visit Morning Star online.