‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ Is an Explosive Season Opener

× Expand PHOTO CREDIT: Emily Dever

Marquette Theatre opened its new season, entitled Dream Come True, with pirates, an adventure at sea and a pinch of pixie dust with the Broadway comedic adventure Peter and the Starcatcher, devised by playwright Rick Elice and directed by Maggie Spanuello.

Peter and the Starcatcher has two eponymous characters: Peter Pan, whose origin story unfolds here, as well as the mysterious Starcatcher, Molly Aster. The story initially seems far removed from J.M. Barrie’s beloved tale—or its Disney adaptation—as we follow three orphaned boys, prisoners on a ship headed to a faraway kingdom, as well as Lord Aster and his daughter Molly, who are protecting a mysterious trunk belonging to the Queen. These fates intertwine when the trunk is mistakenly placed aboard the orphan boys’ ship, The Neverland, as pirates led by the (supposedly) sinister Black Stache seek out the treasure, leading all of them to a remote and familiar island.

With up to 14 actors on stage at all times, you would expect a cacophony, but the play’s exceptional stage direction makes it not only legible but amusing to follow. The action unfolds on two different ships at once, and most actors play several roles, yet the transitions from scene to scene and character to character are seamless. With just a rope, a few props and body language, the crew creates a complete and fantastical setting, complemented nicely with character development, thrills and a hefty dose of humor.

PHOTO CREDIT: Emily Dever

Women dominate the stage in this version of Peter and the Starcatcher, starting with Caroline Norton as Molly, who is as strong and inspiring as she is funny. But Katie Dickey’s Black Stache, who will become the famous Captain Hook—yes, Hook is played by a woman—is the one triggering roars of laughter. Her take on the character is unexpected, but she does not suffer by comparison with the Broadway version of Black Stache (which earned actor Christian Borle a Tony Award); she strikes an impressive balance, incarnating an utterly unique, buffoonish pirate who is the butt of every joke while remaining interesting as a character. Nick Cordonnier as Peter does a fine job, although the production is so bustling with colorful and interesting characters that he somewhat pales among natives, pirates and mermaids who all bring something to the table.

What is perhaps the play’s greatest strength is that all actors seem to be genuinely having fun, leading to unabashed eccentricities and an energy that makes every scene worth watching and entertaining.

Through Sunday, Oct. 6, at Helfaer Theatre, 1304 W. Clybourn St. For more information and tickets, call 414-288-7504 or visit marquette.edu/communication/theatre-arts.php.