Peter J. Woods at Milwaukee Fringe Next Week

Over the last decade or so, Peter J. Woods has been doing some really interesting stuff onstage. Some of the most interesting abstract theater in town has come from the man behind work for now defunct theatre companies Pink Banana and Insurgent Theatre as well as a host of more abstract stuff on tiny stages like The Borg Ward. This month, Woods presents a program of three shorts in the vein of Samuel Beckett and John Cage as he presents I’ve Been Told Lies Before, Pt. I & II and The Crusader.

The show is free. The show is outside in ‘The Grassy Area just north of the Peck Pavilion” on 9292 Water St. I’ve Been Told Lies Before, Pt. I & II and The Crusader take place Aug, 27 from 7:45 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit the show's Facebook events page.