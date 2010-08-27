Premiere of The Damned

New Theatre Company Debuts With Lady Elgin Drama

It's always interesting when shows get announced only weeks before their openings. So many shows appear months after they were first mentioned. Months of advance notice is nice, but the last-minute ones keep a theatre season interesting. Not too long ago, the latest new theatre companyThe Damned Theatre announced its premiere productionA Rising Wind. It's a drama about the sinking of the Lady Elgin.

The show opens a week from next Wednesdaythe 150th Anniversary of the sinking of the ship. The Civil War-era sinking was one of the greatest naval disasters in the history of the Midwest. At least 400 died when the overloaded passenger liner was hit by a lumber schooner.

On September 8th, The Damned Theatre debuts a script about the tragedy written by seasoned local theatre veterans John Kishline and Edward Morgan. Morgan directs an interesting mix of a cast including Kishline, recent Madison import Georgina McKee, Sherrick Robinson, Jonathon Wainwright and provocative experimental playwright/musician/actor Peter J. Woods. There's a subtle complexity to the castquite a diversity of talent going on here that could be staggeringly interesting. To see a group like this tackle an ancient tragedy should be really, really interesting.

A Rising Wind runs September 8th-11th at Best Place Tavern in the Pabst Brewery Complex on 901 West Juneau in Milwaukee. Tickets are a suggested donation of $10. 