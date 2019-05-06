Raunchy Fun and a Demonic Puppet in ‘Hand to God’

× Expand Photo Credit: Laura Heise

Idle hands are the devil’s workshop; literally, in the case of Hand to God. One of the craziest puppets in theater history takes over the stage at The Underground Collaborative to wreak havoc in a local church in a show about family, morals, faith and, of course, demonic possession.

Voices Found Repertory and director Jessica Trznadel present the story of Jason, a quiet, isolated kid who lacks confidence. Even his mother, Margery, who is his only real support system, is faltering since the recent death of his father. One thing is left: his church’s puppetry club, run by his mother, and which he attends with a bad boy, Timothy, and Jessica, the girl next door. The thin veneer of civility is shattered when Jason’s puppet, Tyrone, appears to be possessed by the devil himself. Margery is sexually harassed by both her student and her pastor, the church gets trashed, and there isn’t even a young priest and an old priest to practice an exorcism.

Let’s be clear: In spite of a wholesome-looking opening, this is not a play for kids. There is a surprising amount of blood, violence, swear words and sex; and you simply cannot unsee raunchy puppet sex! The whole show is irreverent and salacious, yet it’s also hilarious and meaningful. It takes a long, hard look at human nature, then it hits you in the guts with an unexpected joke or a situation so absurd it leaves you bent in half in laughter.

× Expand Photo Credit: Laura Heise A.J. Magoon and Tyrone

The play relies entirely on the exceptional acting skills of A.J. Magoon, who offers a schizophrenic performance as both the unassuming Jason and the devilish Tyrone. He is often the only actor on stage, carrying a conversation alone by playing both parties and successfully showing a wide range of emotions—from the depths of Jason’s depression to the heights of the puppet’s anger. The transition is so seamless that Tyrone seems to be his own character entirely separate from Jason, despite being permanently attached to Jason’s arm.

Jason’s on-stage mother, played by Ramsey Schlissel, offers much to the show as well. She is confused, lonely and grieving, and Schlissel depicts her inner turmoil as efficiently as she makes the audience laugh during the more lighthearted scenes. Emily Elliott, Jake Konrath and Thomas Sebald round out the cast as Jessica, pastor Greg and Timothy, respectively.

Through May 12 at The Underground Collaborative, 161 W. Wisconsin Ave. For tickets, visit voicesfoundrep.com.