A Reading of Forgotten Shakespeare (Or Not . . .)

A little over 100 years after the death of Shakespeare, a playwright by the name of Lewis Theobald adapted a script for the (then) contemporary thought to have originally been written by Shakespeare. Cardenio was originally performed in 1613. Theobalds’ Double Falsehood originally appeared in 1727. Contemporaries refuted the claim that it was based on something originally written by Shakespeare, but it’s slowly become accepted as something that was at least based in part on a lost play from the period. It wasn’t really accepted into Shakespeare’s canon until last year. This coming Saturday, Goats And Monkeys presents a rather unique reading of the play. The reading will feature some extremely talented professional actors including: Matt Daniels, Brian J. Gill, Leslie Ann Handelman, Nick Harazin, Courtney Jones, Patrick Lawlor, Eric Schabla, Peter Silbert, and Jonathan Smoots.

Directed by Laura Gordon, the one-night only reading will be performed only a brief period of time after the seasoned group of actors reads the script for the first time. The resulting performance should have the rather clever feel of a new show by Shakespeare that is being work-shopped in a gallery atmosphere just north of the Third Ward.

Goats and Monkeys’ staged reading of Double Falsehood starts at 7:00pm this coming Saturday, October 23rd at the Live Artists Studio on 228 South 1st Street. To reserve tickets (which are free,) send an email request to: reservations@goatsandmonkeys.org