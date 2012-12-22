A Road Trip To Spank?

×

I had to check the press release on this one a couple of times for a couple of different reasons . . .

First of all: Yes. Someone really wrote and produced a show that was a parody of a book that was essentially a parody of itself. Bring a copy of the book to the show and I'm sure you could probably rip a hole in the fabric of peacetime or something with the sheer force of the irony . . .

Second of all: Yes, The show is coming to a stage that is, essentially, a very, very safe distance from Milwaukee in the almost certainly nondescript Illinois town of Rockford, which Google Maps assures me is only a 90-some minute drive Southwest of Milwaukee (something close to a straight shot south of Madison.) So--y'know--if you're looking for a guilty pleasure and you don't want to be seen going to a show like this . . .y'know . . . it IS Rockford . . .

The touring show SPANK! The Fifty Shades Parody comes to the Coronado Theatre in Rockford Illinois Thursday, February 21st. For more information, visit the Coronado online.