Snowdance approaches in Racine

× Expand Over Our Head Players' 6th Street Theatre Over Our Head Players' 6th Street Theatre

The 12th Anniversary Snowdance 10-Minute Play Festival makes it to the stage at month’s end courtesy of Over Our Head Players.

It’s a program-length festival of all-new, never-before-produced comic shorts. Here’s a look at the official list of what to expect straight from the official press release:

Careful What You Wish For by Earl T. Roske of Hayward, California :

One couple’s dream comes true – and then some.

Extra Crispy by Eric Bower of Pasadena, California :

Two inept robbers target the wrong waitress.

Dinner & Destiny by Dennis Jones of Powhatan, Virginia :

Dinner could be the first date of the rest of their lives.

Emergency by Allan Provost of Miami, Florida :

Not everyone is cut out to be a 911 operator.

Our Daily Wheat by Stephen Cedars of New York, New York :

Hard times take a toll on one boy’s favorite breakfast.

Odd Scouts Out by Jenn Dlugos & Charlie Hatton of South Weymouth, Massachusetts :

Two under-achieving scouts try to earn their first merit badge.

Life’s a Half Glassby by Rick Park of Boston, Massachusetts :

Three friends discuss life, neighbors, and Butterball giblets – with a little help from Kahlua.

What You Don’t Know by Mora V. Harris of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania :

When road kill was someone’s pet.

The Tummler by Charles West of Madera, California :

A former Catskills comic returns for his final encore.

I Don’t Know by James McLindon of Northampton, Massachusetts :

The traditional military cadence call gets a PC overhaul.

The 2016 Snowdance 10-Minute Play Festival runs Jan. 29 - Feb. 28 on 318 Sixth St. in Racine. For more information, visit Over Our Head Players Online.