Snowdance approaches in Racine

Over Our Head Players' 6th Street Theatre
The 12th Anniversary Snowdance 10-Minute Play Festival makes it to the stage at month’s end courtesy of Over Our Head Players.
It’s a program-length festival of all-new, never-before-produced comic shorts. Here’s a look at the official list of what to expect straight from the official press release:
Careful What You Wish For by Earl T. Roske of Hayward, California:
One couple’s dream comes true – and then some.
Extra Crispy by Eric Bower of Pasadena, California:
Two inept robbers target the wrong waitress.
Dinner & Destiny by Dennis Jones of Powhatan, Virginia:
Dinner could be the first date of the rest of their lives.
Emergency by Allan Provost of Miami, Florida:
Not everyone is cut out to be a 911 operator.
Our Daily Wheat by Stephen Cedars of New York, New York:
Hard times take a toll on one boy’s favorite breakfast.
Odd Scouts Out by Jenn Dlugos & Charlie Hatton of South Weymouth, Massachusetts:
Two under-achieving scouts try to earn their first merit badge.
Life’s a Half Glassby by Rick Park of Boston, Massachusetts:
Three friends discuss life, neighbors, and Butterball giblets – with a little help from Kahlua.
What You Don’t Know by Mora V. Harris of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania:
When road kill was someone’s pet.
The Tummler by Charles West of Madera, California:
A former Catskills comic returns for his final encore.
I Don’t Know by James McLindon of Northampton, Massachusetts:
The traditional military cadence call gets a PC overhaul.
The 2016 Snowdance 10-Minute Play Festival runs Jan. 29 - Feb. 28 on 318 Sixth St. in Racine. For more information, visit Over Our Head Players Online.