Soulstice Theatre’s ‘Tuesdays With Morrie’

’s latest drama, MitchAlbom’s Tuesdays With Morrie, makesits appearance at the Academy Studio Theatre on the fourth floor of the Marian Centerfor Nonprofits.

The production stars Don Devona as sociologyprofessor Morrie Schwartz. Morrie, afflicted with Lou Gehrig’s disease, has aremarkably liberated perspective on the nature of dyingand living. When authorMitch Albom (played by Matt Zembrowski) finds out that Morrie is gravely ill,he makes repeated visits to Morrie’s house for conversations about life anddeath. It’s a touching drama that relies heavily on the ability of the actorsto portray the distinct personalities involved. The intimate space at the Marian Centershould aid the production immeasurably.

Soulstice Managing Director Jeffrey Berens says thecompany wants to give audiences the feeling of being a “fly on the wall” toMitch’s memories. The action will play out in four distinct areas in theintimate, versatile space at the Marian Center.

“What we want to do is tell the story,” says CharManny, the show’s director. “This play is well written, so the story unfoldsrather quickly. When working with a true story, the goal is to be truthful.”

Soulstice Theatre’s production of Tuesdays With Morrie runs Sept. 24through Oct. 10 at the Marian Center for Nonprofits.

Also opening Sept. 24 is Carte Blanche Studios’ production of the classic Marc Camolettifarce Don’t Dress for Dinner.Frequent Carte Blanche talent Clayton Hamburg plays a man looking to have anextramarital affair with a beautiful model and actress (Margaret Muza).Featuring a cast of six, the comedy quickly launches into the rapid-firedialogue and mistaken identity one would expect from a farce. Judging fromCarte Blanche’s recent staging of the comedy Noises Off!,this shouldbe a lot of fun. Don’t Dress for Dinner runsthrough Oct. 4.

Finally, on Sept. 25, Windfall Theatre opens its season with the Milwaukee premiere of Adam Bock’s workplacecomedy The Receptionist.Carol Zippel stars as the titlecharacter caught up in circumstances beyond her control. The stellar cast alsoincludes Larry Birkett, Sonia Rosenthal and Boulevard Theatre Artistic DirectorMark Bucher. Windfall’s The Receptionist runsSept. 25 through Oct. 10.