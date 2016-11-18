The Star Motel Musical in Oak Creek

×

Christmas’ tendency to favor the old and familiar is well-documented. It’s always nice to see something new popping-up, though. Early next month, there’s a new Christmas musical opening-up in Oak Creek courtesy of Oak Creek Assembly of God. This holiday season OCAG encourages audiences to visit the The Star Motel.

From the promo copy:





“A young couple inherit a shabby motel on the shoreline of Lake Michigan. Their dreams of creating a 4-star hotel become a reality in this larger than life production.” It’s a brand new musical featuring live orchestra playing an original soundtrack.

Prior to the show, the church is transforming its lobby into ancient Bethlehem.





Also from the promo copy:





“Come early (doors open one hour before each performance) and be transported back in time to the streets of Bethlehem in OCAG’s lobby! Sample delicious candies, roasted almonds and other treats at the Bethlehem Market Place. Have your picture taken in our family photo booth and with characters popular during that time period…and more!