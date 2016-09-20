You Can’t Take It With You Opens at Windfall This Coming Weekend

× Expand You Can't Take It With You, But You Can Take a Really Big Group Selfie--The Cast of the Show With Windfall Theatre

Two families meet in a dizzyingly comic play from 1936 as Windfall Theatre brings Kaufman and Hart’s You Can’t Take It With You to the intimate stage at Village Church Arts. The show, which features an impressive cast of local talent precedes a production which will open at Sunset Playhouse next January. There’s a little over three months between the closing of one production and the opening of the next.

The plot throws two families together during the Great Depression. Carol Zippel directs the screwball action in a production which should make maximum use of the very close space at Village Church Arts. Zippel has been working with this space for years now and she’s quite familiar with all the challenges of moving people around in such close quarters. Some of the talent that will be moving around includes some remarkably experienced actors. Don Devona put in a memorable performance as the title character in a Soulstice production of Tuesdays with Morrie some years ago. David Ferrie has also played with a great intensity in a variety of different studio theatre dramas over the years. Both can manage that delicate balance between comedy and depth that makes for something more than traditional light comedy. On the other end of the spectrum are rising talents like Hannah Mueller and Samantha Martinson. There are so many more. As much as I'd love to see Ericka Wade more towards the center of a smaller ensemble, it'll be great to see her onstage again. Mohammad N. ElBsat makes another appearance in a Windfall show. There are quite a few others. Should be interesting to see how everything fits together.

Windfall Theatre’s Staging of You Can’t Take It With You runs Sep. 23 - Oct. 8 at Village Church Arts on 130 E. Juneau Ave. For ticket reservations and more, visit Brown Paper Tickets online. Promo videos and pics can be found on Windfall’s Facebook page.

Once you've seen the show, you might want to be part of a future production of it. A little over a month after Windfall's show closes, Auditions for Sunset's production take place. The Auditions take place Nov. 14 and 15 at Sunset's space in Elm Grove. For more information, visit Sunset Playhouse's Auditions page.