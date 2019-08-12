‘Unnecessary Farce’ Showcases Outrageous Accents, Midwestern Friendliness

× Expand Photo Credit: Paul Ruffolo

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s debut of Unnecessary Farce had the audience shaking with laughter with its goofy, wacky antics which showcased Wisconsin’s friendly Midwestern charm.

Unnecessary Farce was true to its type of comedy theater with highly absurd situations and buffoonery that lead from one hilarious misunderstanding to the next. The play had a bit of a 1960s spy flick with hidden cameras and standoffs between the heroes and villains. Ben Yela and Rachael Zientek play as two undercover cops, Eric and Billie, who are staking out the hotel room next to theirs to investigate the mayor of Sheboygan and his accountant. What they uncover is an absurd rabbit hole conspiracy involving the entire town government and the Scottish mafia.

While the humor of the play was crude, silly and sexual at times, the jokes were snappy. The way the actors communicated through the invisible wall that divided the stage was smart. Though the actors and actresses could not see each other through the imaginary barrier, their lines on either side complemented each other in clever ways. With eight doors for the party to worry about, their actions were timed well, their motions fluid and practiced. Even if a character appeared clumsy or slow, it was deliberate and fitting to their roles.

Despite this play being a light comedy, the main characters go through some type of arc. Eric faces his fear of intimacy while Billie confronts her claustrophobia. A vast majority of the cast, except for the baffling Scottish hitman, play exaggerated Wisconsinites. For instance, Tim Higgins, who plays Agent Frank, the head of a high-priority security detail, gave his character a unique tongue that only someone from “up north” would have.

One thing the play did best was that it spoke to the friendly and gentle nature of Wisconsinites. No matter what intentions they had, most of the characters treated others in a polite, almost non-confrontational manner. Sheboygan was chosen as the setting because of its benign Wisconsin, small-town atmosphere. Unnecessary Farce certainly delivered that feeling with its absurd yet down-to-earth characters.

Through Aug. 25 in the Broadway Theatre Center’s Cabot Theatre, 158 N. Broadway. For tickets visit milwaukeechambertheatre.com.