Variety Hour Happy Hour This Friday

The regular Milwaukee theater season begins to shift into its first full month this week. This weekend Co-Operative Performance Milwaukee opens its production of Don Russell’s adaptation of The Seagull from the second floor of the Grand Avenue Mall. One day after that opens on the second floor of the mall, there will be a comedy show performed in the basement of the same mall. Yes, this Friday only while The Seagull opens on the second floor of the mall, Variety Hour Happy Hour takes the stage of the Underground Collaborative. Nick Firer (pictured above) hosts an evening of sketch comedy, live music and more featuring Jake Woelful, Brian Bayer, Rob Maass, and Tess Rutkowski.

Of particular interest here is the addition of Maass and Youngblood co-founder Rutkowski (formerly Cinpinski.) These are two profoundly talented actors primarily known for their work in serious drama. Rutkowski’s performance as Amalia in Youngblood’s Freakshow still feels particularly haunting nearly four years later and Maas put in a cleverly nuanced performance in 1959 Pink Thunderbird with In Tandem Theatre just last season. It should be interesting to see them in light sketch comedy two stories below The Seagull Friday night.

Variety Hour Happy Hour takes the stage of the Underground Collaborative on 161 W. Wisconsin Ave. on Friday, Sept. 5. For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets online.