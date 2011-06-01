Youngblood's 'Apology' Wins Over Audiences

There's just enough light to ward off the darkness, as shadows paint a former factory space. In one of the more unique entrances of the theater season, Michael Cotey arrives via an old freight elevator. Bald and well dressed, he plays Dr. John Faustushere to talk to an audience for a brief time with no intermission in the Youngblood Theatre production of Mickle Maher's An Apology for the Course and Outcome of Certain Events Delivered by Doctor John Faustus on This His Final Evening.

He's a man from the past who has sold his soul to the devil, and audiences get to know him right before he heads off to that special stretch of infinity reserved for the willingly damneda great unknown for a man who has made pains to ensure that hell won't know him so that he will not know hell.

Maher's script poetically explores the nature of knowledge, expression, language, infinity and a dozen other immense topics in a casual conversation that doesn't need to be taken as anything more than a simple complaint by a man at the end of his life. Those in the front row share a cheap beer with the guy. Chips are passed around.

Cotey manages a nearly perfect balance of resonating with the deeper poetry of the script without compromising the casual nature of the atmosphere. Rich Gillard plays the silent roommate and business associate from hellliterally. He's Mephistopheles, the demon that has been assigned to be Faustus' servant. He peers through the shadows with milky-white eyes in an eloquent, silent performance.

Youngblood Theatre's production of An Apology runs through June 14 at the Pritzlaff Building, 143 W. St. Paul Ave. To reserve tickets, visit brownpapertickets.com.