Together Alone: Week 10 Gallery (June 1-7, 2020)

Together Alone is an ongoing virtual photography exhibition curated by CoPA. Here are photos from the tenth week of submissions. (June 1-7, 2020)

Everyone who contributes a photograph to this exhibition is providing witness to these extraordinary events and is helping to chronicle the unique and not-so-unique ways in which we cope with social distancing and quarantine.

"Essential Personnel Only," Kristine Hinrichs, photographer
"Feeling Locked In," Ken Roszak, retired mailman
"LOVE," Helen Dahms, retired
"Mom discharged—no visitation continues," Barbara Budish, designer/photographer
"Portrait of a Muralist," Guntis Lauzums, fine arts photographer
"Rays of Light in the Zoom Room," Virginia Small, writer
"Reading Material," Cindy Hansen, data specialist
"Staying Home," Grant Kniedler, retired
"There Is Still Beauty," Nora Peevy, writer

