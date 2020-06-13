Together Alone: Week 10 Gallery (June 1-7, 2020)

Together Alone is an ongoing virtual photography exhibition curated by CoPA. Here are photos from the tenth week of submissions. (June 1-7, 2020)
Everyone who contributes a photograph to this exhibition is providing witness to these extraordinary events and is helping to chronicle the unique and not-so-unique ways in which we cope with social distancing and quarantine.
Visit the CoPA website for information on how to participate in this ongoing exhibition.
1 of 9
"Essential Personnel Only," Kristine Hinrichs, photographer
2 of 9
"Feeling Locked In," Ken Roszak, retired mailman
3 of 9
"LOVE," Helen Dahms, retired
4 of 9
"Mom discharged—no visitation continues," Barbara Budish, designer/photographer
5 of 9
"Portrait of a Muralist," Guntis Lauzums, fine arts photographer
6 of 9
"Rays of Light in the Zoom Room," Virginia Small, writer
7 of 9
"Reading Material," Cindy Hansen, data specialist
8 of 9
"Staying Home," Grant Kniedler, retired
9 of 9
"There Is Still Beauty," Nora Peevy, writer
Featured photographs this week:
- "Essential Personnel Only," Kristine Hinrichs, photographer
- "Feeling Locked In," Ken Roszak, retired mailman
- "LOVE," Helen Dahms, retired
- "Mom discharged—no visitation continues," Barbara Budish, designer/photographer
- "Portrait of a Muralist," Guntis Lauzums, fine arts photographer
- "Rays of Light in the Zoom Room," Virginia Small, writer
- "Reading Material," Cindy Hansen, data specialist
- "Staying Home," Grant Kniedler, retired
- "There Is Still Beauty," Nora Peevy, writer